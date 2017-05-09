Harry Styles sent pizza to fans waiting for his performance on the 'Today' show.

The former One Direction singer kickstarted the programme's annual summer concert series on Tuesday (09.05.17), and sent the greasy fast food to dedicated fans who had been waiting all night - some reportedly for days - to see the star live and up close.

In a video posted to the show's Twitter page, a delivery man can be seen handing out slices of the plain cheese-topped pizza to fans huddled in warm blankets and hoodies as they braved the night air in order to get the best view of the 23-year-old musician.

The video was captioned: ''WATCH: What a guy! @harry_styles ordered pizza for fans that slept outside for days for this concert #HarryStylesTODAY (sic)''

During his performance, Harry played 'Sign of the Times', the lead single from his upcoming self-titled debut solo album - due for release on Friday (12.05.17) - as well as 'Ever Since New York', which he first premiered on 'Saturday Night Live' last month.

He also treated fans to the debut live performance of new song 'Carolina', and teased One Direction supporters with a rendition of 'Stockholm Syndrome' from the band's fourth studio album 'Four'.

It isn't the first time Harry has sent food out to his fans recently either, as prior to his performance on sketch show 'Saturday Night Live', he sent pizza and slices of kiwi to those waiting in line to see him.

Meanwhile, Harry recently said he was ''overwhelmed'' at how quickly the dates for his forthcoming gigs across the globe sold out, after fans snapped up tickets almost instantly.

He tweeted: ''I am overwhelmed, thank you. If I don't get to see you this tour, I'll come back around next year if you'll have me. Love, H. (sic)''