Harry Styles has sold his Hollywood Hills home.

The 25-year-old musician put his home in the Los Angeles neighbourhood up for sale over two years ago in May 2017, and after knocking the price down from $8.5 million to $6 million, he's finally managed to sell the property.

Harry bought the home for $6.8 million in January 2016, so has actually sold it for a loss of just under $1 million.

The property spans three floors and boasts four bedrooms and six bathrooms, spread across 4,401 square feet and tucked behind a motorised gate which is accessed by a long driveway in order to keep prying eyes away.

Originally built in 1963, the property boasts ''epic'' views of downtown and the ocean, and is ''perched'' just above Los Angeles' famed Sunset Strip.

The home also features a fire place, as well as central heating and air conditioning, and has a number of floor to ceiling glass windows which look out onto the property's garden.

A pool is located at the rear of the property, as well as a hot tub and a spa. There's also a gym and a screening room inside.

The One Direction star put the house on the market just 18 months after he bought it, as he realised he wasn't spending as much time in Los Angeles as he originally thought he would be.

According to TMZ, Harry isn't looking to buy another home in the area.

But the 'Sign of the Times' singer may need to find accommodation in the Hollywood area, as he's reportedly in talks for the role of Prince Eric in Disney's live-action remake of 'The Little Mermaid', which could see him needing to be on set in the famous movie industry district.

If Harry does bag the role, he'll be starring alongside 19-year-old Halle Bailey, who is playing Ariel, the titular mermaid.