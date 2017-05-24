Harry Styles' Hollywood Hills home is up for sale.

The 'Sign of the Times' hitmaker is believed to be moving on from his trendy bachelor pad in the Los Angeles neighbourhood, as he's put it on the market for $8.5 million.

According to the Los Angeles Times newspaper, the home - which spans three floors - boasts four bedrooms and six bathrooms, spread across 4,401 square feet and tucked behind a motorised gate which is accessed by a long driveway in order to keep prying eyes away.

Originally built in 1963, the property boasts ''epic'' views of downtown and the ocean, and is ''perched'' just above Los Angeles' famed Sunset Strip.

The home also features a fire place, as well as central heating and air conditioning, and has a number of floor to ceiling glass windows which look out onto the property's garden.

A pool is located at the rear of the property, as well as a hot tub and a spa. There's also a gym and a screening room inside.

Harry - who was previously a member of boy band One Direction - bought the property for $6.87 million back in January 2016, meaning he's only had the home for less than 18 months before deciding to sell it on.

It's unknown whether or not Harry, 23, is intending on moving to another property in Los Angeles, although it has been reported he's struck up a relationship with London-based food blogger Tess Ward, so could be relocating back to the English capital.

A source said of their relationship: ''As soon as Harry met Tess there was an instant spark between them.

''They really bonded over their mutual love of quirky fashion and food - and things turned romantic quickly.

''They've been on a number of dates while Harry has been in London and he's already introduced Tess to some of his close friends including his personal stylist Lou Teasdale.

''This really seems different to Harry's past relationships as Harry genuinely is besotted with Tess and doesn't want to risk messing this one up.''