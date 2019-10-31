Harry Styles admits hosting 'Saturday Night Live' is a daunting prospect.

The 25-year-old singer is preparing to host the American comedy show and Harry has confessed to feeling anxious about the challenge.

He shared: ''I'm not going to lie, I'm a little nervous.

''I've been there before to perform. So I know kind of like how insane it is backstage and how, like hectic everything is - even when you're just playing two songs on it.

''So the idea of doing everything is definitely a little nerve wracking, but I'm excited for it. I think it's going to be really fun.''

Harry has recently returned to the music scene, after an extended break from the business.

And Harry's grandfather feels relieved to know that he's back at work.

The 'Lights Up' hitmaker - who released his self-titled debut solo album in 2017 - told Hits Radio Breakfast: ''I'm happy to be back. I was ready to put some music out. I'm excited to be working again.

''Actually when I put the song out, I got a text from my mum who'd played it to my grandfather, who said, 'Yeah, he likes it. He's just happy you're still working!'''

Meanwhile, Liam Payne - who first found fame alongside Harry as part of One Direction - recently claimed the band won't return from their hiatus ''for at least the next two years''.

Liam also revealed he can't see Zayn Malik ever returning to the group because he didn't leave on ''great terms''.

The singer - who has enjoyed success as a solo artist over recent years - explained: ''All I can say is, through album cycles and single cycles, I see everybody putting songs out at the moment, I don't think for at least the next two years it's going to happen.''