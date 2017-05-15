Harry Styles' rumoured girlfriend Tess Ward has urged her Instagram followers to be ''kind'' towards her.

The 27-year-old beauty took to the photo-sharing website on Sunday night (14.05.17) to plead with her ever-increasing numbers of followers to show her kindness amid her burgeoning relationship with Harry, 23.

Besides a snap of an egg-and-avocado salad, Tess wrote: ''For everyone following and messaging me, I am thankful but please be kind to me. All I want is to share beautiful food with you all.''

Neither Harry nor Tess have confirmed they are currently dating, but the blonde beauty was in attendance for the singer's secret gig in London over the weekend.

And amid the speculation about their relationship status, Tess has decided to turn off the comments section on her Instagram account, thereby stopping any fans of Harry from leaving negative remarks about her.

Meanwhile, Harry recently said he has a relaxed attitude towards finding love, revealing he hasn't resorted to apps like Tinder in order to meet his ideal partner.

Asked about his love life, he shared: ''I'm not on Tinder! I don't really know. I try not to overthink too much. I don't really talk about it I guess.

''The roller-coaster affects ­different people in different ways. One of the ways that helps me dealing with that is compartmentalising between working. All that stuff for me, is just a different thing.''

Harry also admitted to having learned valuable lessons from his experiences of dating other celebrities, such as singer Taylor Swift and model Kendall Jenner.

He said: ''You just learn. It's part of growing up.

''When we started I was 16. I've kind of learnt what makes me feel uncomfortable. That stuff to me doesn't feel like ­anything I've had to explain.''