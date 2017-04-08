Harry Styles has compared releasing his new music to giving birth.

The One Direction heartthrob has released his debut solo single 'Sign of the Times' and says his album will follow soon and Harry admitted that branching out on his own away from the band has left him feeling ''vulnerable''.

Speaking to Dermot O'Leary on BBC Radio 2's 'Saturday Breakfast with Dermot', he explained: ''It's very much like giving birth - without the pain obviously. It was very exciting. It was nerve wracking. Also, very exciting to have a job again.

''But I think honestly any time you are putting something out that's kind of a piece of you, I guess it's quite a vulnerable feeling. But it is exciting. I like it. And I think that helps in terms of the nerves. I think if I was putting something out that I didn't like, then I'd be much more nervous.''

Harry also insisted that despite his One Direction success, he knows he still has a great deal to learn and decided to surround himself with experienced musicians for his solo career.

He said: ''I am also aware that I haven't been in music for my whole life. There's definitely times when I know there's people who have been doing it a lot longer than me and there's people who know things that I don't. I mean even being around musicians who I know are all incredible musicians that's really inspiring. So I think in terms of getting better it's important to surround yourself with people who you can learn from. I was lucky to be able to do that for sure.''

And while he loved recording the album, Harry cannot wait to get back on tour.

He said: ''I think that's always been my favourite part of the whole experience, the performing and touring part... the adrenaline. I think that's the time when you get to go out and see people who are supporting you. So I'm definitely looking forward to doing that at some point. That's probably the part I miss the most.''