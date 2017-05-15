Harry Styles has ''never felt the need'' to label his sexuality.

The 23-year-old star has previously dated the likes of Taylor Swift and Kendall Jenner, but Harry doesn't define his own sexuality, saying he has never felt the need to justify himself to anyone else.

Asked if he's ever labelled his sexuality, the dark-haired hunk replied: ''No, I've never felt the need to really. No.''

And when he was asked to elaborate on that statement, Harry added: ''I don't feel like it's something I've ever felt like I have to explain about myself.''

The singer-songwriter also revealed he has a relaxed attitude towards dating.

Asked about his approach to finding love, he told The Sun newspaper: ''I'm not on Tinder! I don't really know. I try not to overthink too much. I don't really talk about it I guess.

''The roller-coaster affects ­different people in different ways. One of the ways that helps me dealing with that is compartmentalising between working. All that stuff for me, is just a different thing.''

Harry admitted to having learned valuable lessons from his experiences of dating other celebrities.

He shared: ''You just learn. It's part of growing up.

''When we started I was 16. I've kind of learnt what makes me feel uncomfortable. That stuff to me doesn't feel like ­anything I've had to explain.''

Meanwhile, Harry revealed that despite being one of the most famous faces on the planet, he still suffers from pre-show nerves.

The 'Sign of the Times' hitmaker - who released his self-titled solo album last week - said: ''I get nervous. Doing stuff like this, it would be ­difficult not to get nervous. I try to see it as a good sign that I realise what it is that I'm doing.

''But I think it's really ­important. People should always talk about things that are ­bothering them. It's important to be open.''