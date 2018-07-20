Harry Styles raised over $1.2 million for charities around the world with his huge global tour.
The 'Sign of the Times' hitmaker finished his run of 89 shows in Los Angeles last weekend and it's now been revealed he made the staggering sum through various through various ticket contributions, Live Nation contributions and local matches, and the GLSEN PRIDE campaign.
According to Harry's website, a local charity was chosen for each tour stop around the world, with donations going to the likes of The Manchester Fund, Munich Refuee Council, March For Our Lives, Time's Up, Stoneman Douglas Victims Fund, Action Against Hunger and The Children's Cancer Society.
And statistics obtained by Variety showed the 24-year-old star's tour registered hundreds of new voters via the Headcount organisation.
And 6,500 gallons of water were recycled during the tour from buses, offices, dressing rooms and other backstage areas, with Harry, his crew and fans saving the equivalent of 13,200 single-use water bottles.
The tour broke merchandise records in over 50 venues in Australia, North and South America and Europe, and the final night of the concert series - at The Forum - tallied more than 17,000 paid tickets and beat the record for most paid tickets for a single show since the venue reopened in 2014.
After finishing the final show, the 'Kiwi' singer revealed his plans to write some new music.
He wrote on Instagram earlier this week: ''Kissy. Thank you for coming out to see us, it has been a pleasure playing for you all. I'm off to write some more music and I hope I'll be seeing you again very soon. Thank you to my band, the crew, and all of you for making this tour so wonderful. Treat people with kindness. Goodbye for now. I love you all. (sic)''
