Harry Styles' producer says the star reminds him of Sir Mick Jagger.

Although Jeff Bhasker - who worked with Harry on his eponymous solo album - wants the star to be seen as his own person rather than fostering previous comparisons with the Rolling Stones frontman, he admitted that the pair have a number of similarities.

He told Variety: ''I want to squash all these comparisons between Mick Jagger and Harry, but he really does have that energy where he's, like, the coolest guy in the room. After working with Mick, there's a similarity there. There's only one Mick Jagger and there's only one Harry Styles, but they both have that kind of charisma. It's like what life should be - be cool, man. Love one another.''

He also revealed that Harry's chemistry with his guitarist Mitch Rowland is similar to that of Mick and Keith Richards.

He said: ''He started playing references of what he wanted to do, which sounded like a cool rock band. I got it, and could see where if we pulled this off, it would be one of the coolest things ever. But he needed a buddy who plays guitar like he's Keith Richards.''

Jeff added to the New York Post: ''Mitch is kind of like the Keith Richards to Harry's Mick Jagger. That type of dynamic between the lead guitar player and the singer needs to exist for the type of music Harry wants to do.''

And Jeff - who has worked with Kanye West and Mark Ronson - is hugely proud of Harry for being so ''brave'' and honest with his album.

He said: ''I'm so proud of the album itself, and also of Harry for being so brave, and committing 100 per cent, and writing the kind of vulnerable lyrics that he wrote, and not pandering to what people thought he would do. People have no idea that this is what Harry Styles is like. Just like I didn't know. He's obviously very famous and beloved, but people don't know the depths of what an amazing personality and artist he is.''