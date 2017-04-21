Harry Styles' mother Anne Twist has praised the pop star for caring for his ailing grandfather.

The 'Sign of the Times' hitmaker and his sister Gemma have been ''absolutely brilliant'' with 81-year-old Brian Selley, who suffers with Parkinson's disease, a long-term degenerative disorder which affects the nervous system.

Speaking of both Harry and his sister's efforts, she said: ''They have been absolutely brilliant. They love him to death and he is so proud of them.''

Anne supported the charity Parkinson's UK, which are making her father's life as comfortable as possible, by attending their Symfunny No. 2 event at London's Royal Albert Hall, where she opened up about Brian's deterioration.

She told The Sun newspaper: ''My father has Parkinson's and I have been a member of the charity for three or four years now and they have been very helpful with the help that he has had and he is lucky enough to have a Parkinson's nurse who is local to him and I know not everybody has that.

''He started off with a tremor which was just diagnosed as a tremor in his 70s and then it's just sort of been, I mean he is 81 and he'll be 82 this year, so it's just progressed.

''He goes to weekly exercise classes and he is really trying his best. It's a slow progression but a couple of years ago we weren't sure how long he was going to be because he was really quite poorly.''

The 49-year-old brunette also spoke of Harry's debut solo album and how it made her burst into tears with joy when she heard it.

Plus she gushed about how hard he has been working and how she has been able to spend more ''quality time'' time with the 23-year-old former One Direction star here and there.

Asked about the record, she said: ''I loved it. I loved it. It's brilliant. It made me cry.

''It's all good and it's just a little step forward for him.

''He has been working really hard so obviously I haven't seen a massive amount of him but a bit more than before.

''It's been nice being able to spend a bit of quality time with him now and again.''

However, when it came to whether the 'History' hitmakers - also including Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Liam Payne - will reunite, she had no idea.

She admitted: ''You never know. You never say never.

''It was great for him. He loved it. He loved every minute of it and it got him where he is now.''