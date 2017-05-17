Harry Styles joked about US President Donald Trump during his appearance on 'The Late Late Show' on Tuesday (16.05.17).

The 23-year-old singer is currently in the midst of a week-long residency on the talk show and during a stand-up comedy-style routine, Harry quipped about the billionaire businessman sharing intelligence information with Russia.

As he walked out onto the stage, the 'Sign of the Times' hitmaker said: ''Take a seat please ... a little more. Thank you. thank you, thank you. Loudest of the season!

''We've got a good one for you tonight, let's do what we do every night and talk about the news. Of course the big news of the day is that Donald Trump shared secret information with the Russians last week. The good news for Trump is that he has been named employee of the month by Russia!''

Harry also poked fun at Hillary Clinton, who challenged Trump for the Presidency in 2016.

Harry said: ''Here's another story we've all been talking about around the office. Hillary Clinton is forming a group called Onward Together, a political organisation that is anti-Trump. Experts are calling it bold, ambitious ... and six months too late!''

And Harry ended the segment with a series of of pirate-themed puns as he discussed the threatened leak of the new 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' movie.

He said: ''Finally, tonight, this is a big story in the entertainment world. Hackers have stolen a copy of 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' and they are holding it for ransom.

''They could release this movie illegally, I guess you would say it's a pirated video. They're holding 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' for ransom ... sounds to me like they're charging them an arm and a peg! If Disney pays this ransom, they could go into Johnny Debt!

''If people see this movie early it would be a movie about a pirate ship - why are you shaking your head - with no sails! But kids can't see the movie anyway because it's rating arghhh!''