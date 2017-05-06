Harry Styles feels ''overwhelmed'' after his solo world tour sold out in minutes.

The former One Direction star took to his Twitter account on Friday (05.05.17) to express how grateful he is after all the tickets for his forthcoming gigs across the globe got snapped up by fans almost instantly and to reassure those who missed out that he will be back ''next year'' so they'll be able to see him during that tour.

He wrote: ''I am overwhelmed, thank you. If I don't get to see you this tour, I'll come back around next year if you'll have me. Love, H. (sic)''

The 23-year-old singer will kick off his debut solo tour in the US and Canada before he'll jet to Europe, Asia and Australia and New Zealand for his gigs there.

Harry's tour comes just days after he dropped his second single 'Sweet Creature' and, although his solo career is going from strength to strength, he's already been bombarded with criticism as some fans think the tune is too similar to The Beatles.

Fans took to Twitter to point out the similarities between Harry's song and the band's 1968 smash hit 'Blackbird', which was penned by Sir Paul McCartney.

Meanwhile, although all of the One Direction boys - who are currently on an extended hiatus - have released their own solo material, Niall Horan is adamant they'll eventually make more music together.

He said recently: ''It's been a year and a bit already. We don't want to put a time on it. But when that phone call does come, no matter whoever it comes from, we're back again. At the minute it's exactly where it was six months ago - we're doing our own thing. You know I'm going to probably end up touring [with his solo music], Harry will probably end up doing the same, probably Liam probably Louis, that's a year - time adds up.''