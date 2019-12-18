Harry Styles has revealed how his photographer convinced him to pose naked for his 'Fine Line' album art.

The 25-year-old singer appears completely naked in one photograph which accompanies his second solo record and Harry revealed photographer Tim Walker eased him into it gently by first convincing him to ditch his shirt.

Speaking to Ellen Degeneres on her chat show, Harry explained: ''I did the photos for the album with a British photographer called Tim Walker, who I'm a really big fan of and I'd never really done a shoot like this. We tried it with some other stuff. It was like, 'This shirt's not really working so let's try it without the shirt'. And then it was, 'Those trousers aren't really working so let's try it without the trousers.' And then he looked at me and I was like, 'These pants aren't really working are they?' So that was how it worked out.''

Ellen then quipped: ''Clever, how he did it that way,'' and Harry answered: ''Yeah and now I'm naked.''

Harry also opened up about the new album, which is believed to have been inspired by his relationship and break-up with model Camille Rowe, 33, whose voice features at the end of the track 'Cherry'.

He said: ''I write from personal experience, I think a lot of people do. I think if you want your songs to be honest and connect with people, it's usually from writing honestly. It's definitely about what I was going through at the time, which is good and bad. This album for me, the times when I was sad were some of the saddest times of my life but then at the same time, the times I was happy were some of the happiest times of my life, so it's a fine line.''