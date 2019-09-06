Harry Styles insists he wasn't disappointed to miss out on playing Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's biopic when the role went to Austin Butler.
Harry Styles insists he wasn't disappointed to miss out on playing Elvis Presley.
The 'Sign of the Times' singer was shortlisted to play the iconic star in Baz Luhrmann's upcoming biopic and though he ultimately lost out on the role to Austin Butler, he's accepting of the fact he just wasn't the ''right person'' for the part.
He said: ''I feel like if I'm not the right person for the thing, then it's best for both of us that I don't do it, you know?''
Harry was such a huge Elvis fan he admitted he ''almost'' didn't want to ''touch'' the biopic.
He added in an interview with The Face magazine: ''[Elvis] was such an icon for me growing up.
''There was something almost sacred about him, almost like I didn't want to touch him. Then I ended up getting into [his life] a bit and I wasn't disappointed.''
The former One Direction hunk confirmed he was in talks to play Prince Eric in 'The Little Mermaid' but ultimately decided he wanted to focus on his music.
He said of the project: ''It was discussed. I want to put music out and focus on that for a while. But everyone involved in it was amazing, so I think it's going to be great. I'll enjoy watching it, I'm sure.''
But the 'Dunkirk' star is still interested in acting and enjoys the way it's so different to music.
He said: ''Why do I want to act? It's so different to music for me. They're almost opposite for me.
''Music, you try and put so much of yourself into it; acting, you're trying to totally disappear in whoever you're being.''
The Irish folk brothers have plenty of stories to tell.
In terms of approach, 'Chain Tripping' takes some beating. To call Yacht's latest release conceptual would be underplaying its inspiration wildly.
On 'Tallulah', Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose seem to have that burning connection again.
Burn My Eyes was released on this day (August 9th) in 1994.
With an eclectic mix of established acts, up and coming talent and resurgent household names, Neverworld once again offered up some superb musical...
Listen to their new song 'Alchemy'.
Britain's epic 1940 evacuation of Dunkirk has been dramatised on film before, but no one...
It's 1940 and World War II is in full swing. Allied soldiers from Britain, Belgium,...
In one of the biggest military disasters in British history, 400,000 soldiers found themselves stranded...
Filmmaker Spurlock (Super Size Me) is known for his investigative wit, but there's none of...
British pop heartthrobs One Direction became a worldwide sensation when they were thrust together on...
Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson may make up the...
They're the biggest boyband in the world since coming third in the seventh series of...