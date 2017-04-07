Harry Styles doesn't think any of his One Direction bandmates would rule out a reunion.

The 23-year-old singer makes up was one quarter of the 'Drag Me Down' hitmakers alongside Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson and he insists the group - which previously included fifth member Zayn Malik - are highly likely to get back together at some point, despite the four of them currently pursuing solo projects since the boy band went on hiatus from the start of 2016.

He said: ''I think the thing that's really cool about it is, you know, we all went through that together and it's like you know, something that we'll always have in common. I don't think any of us will ever rule out anything in the future. You know, it was a huge part of our lives and I think now it's really cool to kind of have everyone go and write what they want to put out as themselves, I think that's something really cool you know. It's the band, it's one thing. And when it's all together it's that and then I think it's interesting to get to see everyone kind of explore their own tastes as well.''

And the pop hunk has been listening to his bandmates' solo efforts with intrigued ears and Harry has enjoyed hearing Niall's 'This Town' and Liam's 'Just Hold On' with Steve Aoki in the same way as the band's loyal fans, the 'Directioners'.

Speaking to Capital FM's Roman Kemp on Thursday night (06.04.17) ahead of the first play of his brand new single 'Sign of the Times' on the station on Friday morning (07.04.17), he said: ''It's been nice kind of getting to listen as people put stuff out and you know getting to see the other boys put out songs, you know they've all done so well. It's amazing to kind of see everyone you know go off and do their own thing and try new things I think that's really exciting.''