One Direction star Harry Styles has been nominated for the Best Newcomer category for this year's National Film Awards UK.
The 25-year-old singer starred in the Christopher Nolan war epic 'Dunkirk' and was his first acting role and received praise for his performance as young solider Alex.
Styles joins 'Get Out' star Daniel Kaluuya, Harry Gilby, Harry Michell, Cosmo Jarvis, Lily Newmark, Naomi Ackie and Ella Purnell in the category.
'Dunkirk' has been nominated in three categories including Best British Film, Best Director and Best Newcomer.
Guy Ritchie's poorly received 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword' has received three nominations in the Best Drama, Best Action and Best Director categories.
Sir Elton John has earned an unexpected nod for Best Breakthrough Performance for his cameo in 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' - which has received a record of nine nominations.
Notably lead star Taron Egerton will battle it out in the Best Actor category alongside Jamie Bell, Ray Winstone, Daniel Kaluuya, Bill Nighy, Matt Lucas, Ewan McGregor, Jude Law and Rupert Grint.
Halle Berry - who was also seen in the Matthew Vaughn production - has been nominated in two categories.
Gemma Arterton picked up a nod in the Best Actress category for her role in 'Their Finest' and competes against Alice Lowe, Florence Pugh, Tatjana Inez, Ruth Wilson, Emily Beecham, Kristin Scott Thomas and Nathalie Emmanuel.
This year 2.4 million fans nominated across 19 categories to make up the shortlisted nominations and the awards is one the few ceremonies to provide a platform for movie fans to nominate and vote.
Voting opens on Monday (15.01.18) and will close on March 26.
Here is the full list of the National Film Awards UK (2018) nominees:
Best Actor in association with DeChavel Watches
Jamie Bell (6 Days)
Ray Winstone (Jawbone)
Mike Beckingham (Redwood)
Daniel Kaluuya (Get out)
Bill Nighy (The Limehouse Golem)
Craig Fairbrass (Rise of the Footsoldier 3)
Matt Lucas (Brian Pern: A Tribute )
Ewan McGregor (T2 Trainspotting)
Paddy Considine ( Journeyman)
Taron Egerton (Kingsman - The Golden Circle)
Jude Law (King Arthur: Legend of the Sword)
Rupert Grint (Snatch)
Best Actress
Alice Lowe ( Prevenge)
Florence Pugh ( Lady Macbeth)
Gemma Arterton (Their Finest)
Tatjana Inez (Redwood)
Ruth Wilson (Dark River)
Emily Beecham (Daphne)
Kristin Scott Thomas (The Party)
Nathalie Emmanuel (Fast & Furious 8)
Best Director
Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk)
Danny Boyle (T2 Trainspotting)
Rungano Nyoni (I am not a Witch)
William Oldroyd ( Lady Macbeth)
Andy Serkis (Breathe)
Lynne Ramsay (You Were Never Really Here)
Matthew Vaughn (Kingsman, The Golden Circle)
Guy Ritchie ( King Arthur: Legend of the Sword)
Best Newcomer
Daniel Kaluuya (Get out)
Harry Styles (Dunkirk)
Harry Gilby (Just Charlie)
Harry Michell (Chubby Funny)
Cosmo Jarvis (Lady Macbeth)
Lily Newmark (Pin Cushion)
Naomi Ackie (Lady Macbeth)
Ella Purnell (Access All Areas)
Best Breakthrough Performance
Harry Styles (Dunkirk)
Mark Strong (6 Days)
Halle Berry (Kingsman, The Golden Circle)
Johnny Harris (Jawbone)
Daniel Kaluuya (Get out)
Margaret Mulubwa (I am not a witch)
Sir Elton John (Kingsman, The Golden Circle)
Simon Day (Brian Pern: A Tribute)
Marc Warren (Snatch)
Best Supporting actress in association with Serenity & Grace
Naomi Ackie ( Lady Macbeth)
Patricia Clarkson (The Party)
Julie Walters (Film stars don't die in Liverpool)
Kelly Macdonald (Goodbye Christopher Robin)
Judith Roberts (You Were Never Really Here)
Halle Berry (Kingsman, The Golden Circle)
Jane Asher (Brian Pern: A Tribute)
Elarica Johnson (How to Talk to Girls at Parties)
Best Supporting Actor in association with DeChavel Watches
Robert Webb (Back)
Sam Gillet (A Caribbean Dream)
Keith Allen (Kingsman 'The Golden Circle')
Jordan Stephens (Access All Areas)
Paul Whitehouse (Brian Pern: A Tribute)
Lucien Laviscount (Snatch)
Matt Lucas (Brian Pern: A Tribute)
Joseph Vijay (Mersal)
Best Drama
The Limehouse Golem
My Cousin Rachel
Breathe
I Am Not a Witch
You Were Never Really Here
Borg vs McEnroe
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
A Caribbean Dream
The Hatton Garden Job
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
Best TV Drama Series
Broadchurch, S3
Guerrilla
White Gold
Taboo
Howards End
Back
Halcyon
Snatch
The Cuckoo's Calling
Best Thriller
Prevenge
Redwood
You Were Never Really Here
Eat Locals
The Moving Theatre
Hellriser
The Snowman
Best Foreign Language Film
Happy End (France)
Loveless (Russia)
In The Fade (Germany/France)
The Square (Sweden, Germany, France)
A Fantastic Woman, (Chile)
Vaya (South Africa)
The Insult (Lebanon)
Mersal (India)
Best Action
Antimatter
Trespass Against Us
Jawbone
Baby Driver
Essex Heist
Smoking Guns (aka A Punters Prayer)
Borg vs McEnroe
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
We Still Steal the Old Way
Best Independent Film
God's own country
Film stars don't die in Liverpool
The Intent
Jawbone
My Name is Lenny
Lady Macbeth
Rise of the Footsoldier 3
Eat Locals
Best ScreenPlay
Francis Lee (God's own Country)
Alice Birch (Lady Macbeth)
Lynne Ramsay (You Were Never Really Here)
Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Simon Amstell (Carnage: Swallowing the Past)
Shakirah Bourne ( A Caribbean Dream)
Oliver Veysey (Access All Areas)
Best Documentary sponsored by Bank Republic
Kingdom of Us
Almost Heaven
Halfway
Williams
My Generation
Blue Planet 2
Dark States
The Moving Theatre
Best British Film
Dunkirk
T2 Trainspotting
Kingsman: The Golden Circle
Goodbye Christopher Robin
Victoria & Abdul
6 Days
Lady Macbeth
Journeyman
Best Comedy sponsored by Bank Republic
T2 Trainspotting
Mindhorn
The Party
Carnage: Swallowing the Past
Kingsman 'The Golden Circle
Access All Areas
Brian Pern: A Tribute
Best International Film sponsored by Invest Nation
Get Out
Bright
Girls Trip
Kingsman - The Golden Circle
Borg vs McEnroe
The Shape of Water
Roman J. Israel, Esq.
American Made, Barry Seal
The Wedding Party 2
Global Contribution to Motion Picture
Julie Andrews
Judi Dench
Sean Connery
Halle Berry
John Cleese
Rowan Atkinson
Tom Cruise
Colin Firth
