Harry Styles has been nominated in the Best Newcomer category at this year's National Film Awards UK.

The 25-year-old singer starred in the Christopher Nolan war epic 'Dunkirk' and was his first acting role and received praise for his performance as young solider Alex.

Styles joins 'Get Out' star Daniel Kaluuya, Harry Gilby, Harry Michell, Cosmo Jarvis, Lily Newmark, Naomi Ackie and Ella Purnell in the category.

'Dunkirk' has been nominated in three categories including Best British Film, Best Director and Best Newcomer.

Guy Ritchie's poorly received 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword' has received three nominations in the Best Drama, Best Action and Best Director categories.

Sir Elton John has earned an unexpected nod for Best Breakthrough Performance for his cameo in 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' - which has received a record of nine nominations.

Notably lead star Taron Egerton will battle it out in the Best Actor category alongside Jamie Bell, Ray Winstone, Daniel Kaluuya, Bill Nighy, Matt Lucas, Ewan McGregor, Jude Law and Rupert Grint.

Halle Berry - who was also seen in the Matthew Vaughn production - has been nominated in two categories.

Gemma Arterton picked up a nod in the Best Actress category for her role in 'Their Finest' and competes against Alice Lowe, Florence Pugh, Tatjana Inez, Ruth Wilson, Emily Beecham, Kristin Scott Thomas and Nathalie Emmanuel.

This year 2.4 million fans nominated across 19 categories to make up the shortlisted nominations and the awards is one the few ceremonies to provide a platform for movie fans to nominate and vote.

Voting opens on Monday (15.01.18) and will close on March 26.

Here is the full list of the National Film Awards UK (2018) nominees:

Best Actor in association with DeChavel Watches

Jamie Bell (6 Days)

Ray Winstone (Jawbone)

Mike Beckingham (Redwood)

Daniel Kaluuya (Get out)

Bill Nighy (The Limehouse Golem)

Craig Fairbrass (Rise of the Footsoldier 3)

Matt Lucas (Brian Pern: A Tribute )

Ewan McGregor (T2 Trainspotting)

Paddy Considine ( Journeyman)

Taron Egerton (Kingsman - The Golden Circle)

Jude Law (King Arthur: Legend of the Sword)

Rupert Grint (Snatch)

Best Actress

Alice Lowe ( Prevenge)

Florence Pugh ( Lady Macbeth)

Gemma Arterton (Their Finest)

Tatjana Inez (Redwood)

Ruth Wilson (Dark River)

Emily Beecham (Daphne)

Kristin Scott Thomas (The Party)

Nathalie Emmanuel (Fast & Furious 8)

Best Director

Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk)

Danny Boyle (T2 Trainspotting)

Rungano Nyoni (I am not a Witch)

William Oldroyd ( Lady Macbeth)

Andy Serkis (Breathe)

Lynne Ramsay (You Were Never Really Here)

Matthew Vaughn (Kingsman, The Golden Circle)

Guy Ritchie ( King Arthur: Legend of the Sword)

Best Newcomer

Daniel Kaluuya (Get out)

Harry Styles (Dunkirk)

Harry Gilby (Just Charlie)

Harry Michell (Chubby Funny)

Cosmo Jarvis (Lady Macbeth)

Lily Newmark (Pin Cushion)

Naomi Ackie (Lady Macbeth)

Ella Purnell (Access All Areas)

Best Breakthrough Performance

Harry Styles (Dunkirk)

Mark Strong (6 Days)

Halle Berry (Kingsman, The Golden Circle)

Johnny Harris (Jawbone)

Daniel Kaluuya (Get out)

Margaret Mulubwa (I am not a witch)

Sir Elton John (Kingsman, The Golden Circle)

Simon Day (Brian Pern: A Tribute)

Marc Warren (Snatch)

Best Supporting actress in association with Serenity & Grace

Naomi Ackie ( Lady Macbeth)

Patricia Clarkson (The Party)

Julie Walters (Film stars don't die in Liverpool)

Kelly Macdonald (Goodbye Christopher Robin)

Judith Roberts (You Were Never Really Here)

Halle Berry (Kingsman, The Golden Circle)

Jane Asher (Brian Pern: A Tribute)

Elarica Johnson (How to Talk to Girls at Parties)

Best Supporting Actor in association with DeChavel Watches

Robert Webb (Back)

Sam Gillet (A Caribbean Dream)

Keith Allen (Kingsman 'The Golden Circle')

Jordan Stephens (Access All Areas)

Paul Whitehouse (Brian Pern: A Tribute)

Lucien Laviscount (Snatch)

Matt Lucas (Brian Pern: A Tribute)

Joseph Vijay (Mersal)

Best Drama

The Limehouse Golem

My Cousin Rachel

Breathe

I Am Not a Witch

You Were Never Really Here

Borg vs McEnroe

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

A Caribbean Dream

The Hatton Garden Job

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Best TV Drama Series

Broadchurch, S3

Guerrilla

White Gold

Taboo

Howards End

Back

Halcyon

Snatch

The Cuckoo's Calling

Best Thriller

Prevenge

Redwood

You Were Never Really Here

Eat Locals

The Moving Theatre

Hellriser

The Snowman

Best Foreign Language Film

Happy End (France)

Loveless (Russia)

In The Fade (Germany/France)

The Square (Sweden, Germany, France)

A Fantastic Woman, (Chile)

Vaya (South Africa)

The Insult (Lebanon)

Mersal (India)

Best Action

Antimatter

Trespass Against Us

Jawbone

Baby Driver

Essex Heist

Smoking Guns (aka A Punters Prayer)

Borg vs McEnroe

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

We Still Steal the Old Way

Best Independent Film

God's own country

Film stars don't die in Liverpool

The Intent

Jawbone

My Name is Lenny

Lady Macbeth

Rise of the Footsoldier 3

Eat Locals

Best ScreenPlay

Francis Lee (God's own Country)

Alice Birch (Lady Macbeth)

Lynne Ramsay (You Were Never Really Here)

Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Simon Amstell (Carnage: Swallowing the Past)

Shakirah Bourne ( A Caribbean Dream)

Oliver Veysey (Access All Areas)

Best Documentary sponsored by Bank Republic

Kingdom of Us

Almost Heaven

Halfway

Williams

My Generation

Blue Planet 2

Dark States

The Moving Theatre

Best British Film

Dunkirk

T2 Trainspotting

Kingsman: The Golden Circle

Goodbye Christopher Robin

Victoria & Abdul

6 Days

Lady Macbeth

Journeyman

Best Comedy sponsored by Bank Republic

T2 Trainspotting

Mindhorn

The Party

Carnage: Swallowing the Past

Kingsman 'The Golden Circle

Access All Areas

Brian Pern: A Tribute

Best International Film sponsored by Invest Nation

Get Out

Bright

Girls Trip

Kingsman - The Golden Circle

Borg vs McEnroe

The Shape of Water

Roman J. Israel, Esq.

American Made, Barry Seal

The Wedding Party 2

Global Contribution to Motion Picture

Julie Andrews

Judi Dench

Sean Connery

Halle Berry

John Cleese

Rowan Atkinson

Tom Cruise

Colin Firth