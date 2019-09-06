Harry Styles was ''nervous'' playing his new album for Stevie Nicks.

The former One Direction star - who released his self titled debut solo record in 2017 - has become friends with the Fleetwood Mac icon, and he admitted it can be a scary thing letting people hear his new material for the first time.

Speaking in The Face Volume 4 Issue 001, he said: ''It's a double-edged thing. You're always nervous when you are playing people music for the first time.

''You've heard it so much by this point, you forget that people haven't heard it before. It's hard to not feel like you've done what you've set out to do.

''You are happy with something and then someone who you respect so much and look up to is, like: ​'I really like this.' ''

Stevie has described the highly anticipated follow up LP as ''spectacular'', and she revealed it is a world away from the music he made with 1D - and indeed from the material on his first standalone effort.

She said: ''It's not like his last album. It's not like anything One Direction ever did. It's pure Harry, as Harry would say. He's made a very different record and it's spectacular.''

For Harry, 25, it means a lot getting such kind words from someone he admires, and the 'Sign of the Times' hitmaker admitted he is in a place where he's more confident about the album being released for the rest of the world to hear.

He added: ''It feels like a large stamp [of approval]. It's a big step towards feeling very comfortable with whatever else happens to it.''