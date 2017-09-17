Harry Styles' favourite songs are the ''most personal ones''.

The 'Sweet Creature' hitmaker wrote a number of tracks for his debut solo LP and enjoys being able to sing about things that mean a lot to him.

Speaking ahead of his performance at the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles, he said: ''I think my favourite songs [are the most personal ones] but my favorite way to listen to music is on my own, with my eyes closed for example, or not. If I'm driving, or operating machinery, I usually keep them open.

''But my favorite song on the album, the last song, 'From the Dining Table,' is the most personal to me and I think my favourite one. But I don't think they have to be. I think it's just as important to have songs that are fun and make you feel great, and I think that's just as important as everything being moody and deep and meaningful.''

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old singer previously revealed he found writing his debut solo album ''therapeutic''.

He said: ''I found it really therapeutic to write. Sitting at an instrument, you allow yourself to be vulnerable in a different way to speaking to ­anyone, even if you know them really well. I found it to be therapy - things that I'd either not thought about for a long time or hadn't ­processed really because things had been moving so fast. I wanted to put out a piece of me that I haven't put out before.''