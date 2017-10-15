Harry Styles puts ''so much'' of himself in his music.

The 'Sign of the Times' singer made his acting debut this year with a well-received performance in wartime drama 'Dunkirk' and he thinks his two professions are very different.

He said: ''When I heard about 'Dunkirk', I felt it would have been something I'd have been really excited to watch if I'd not been involved.

''I just felt very lucky to be involved in something I thought was going to be amazing.

''To me, acting and singing very much feel like opposite things.

''With music, you put so much of yourself into it.

''The whole point of acting is not being yourself at all - you're trying to completely play someone else.''

The 23-year-old singer is currently enjoying solo success and has enjoyed seeing his One Direction bandmates, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, and Niall Horan, establish their own careers away from te band too.

He said ''It's so nice for all of us. We had such a good time together. One Direction was the best thing that ever happened to us.

''Now I think it's really nice that everyone is getting to go off and write the kind of stuff they'd want to sing.

''Everything is so different and I think that's what's so cool about it. It's so nice to see each other doing so well.''

And the 'Two Ghosts' hitmaker will always be grateful for the support of his loyal fans.

He told Britain's HELLO! magazine: ''It's impossible not to love the people who allow me to work in music.

''It's amazing to have people who want to listen to something you've made. It's the biggest compliment.''