Harry Styles thinks music and acting are very different because singing is a lot more personal.
Harry Styles puts ''so much'' of himself in his music.
The 'Sign of the Times' singer made his acting debut this year with a well-received performance in wartime drama 'Dunkirk' and he thinks his two professions are very different.
He said: ''When I heard about 'Dunkirk', I felt it would have been something I'd have been really excited to watch if I'd not been involved.
''I just felt very lucky to be involved in something I thought was going to be amazing.
''To me, acting and singing very much feel like opposite things.
''With music, you put so much of yourself into it.
''The whole point of acting is not being yourself at all - you're trying to completely play someone else.''
The 23-year-old singer is currently enjoying solo success and has enjoyed seeing his One Direction bandmates, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, and Niall Horan, establish their own careers away from te band too.
He said ''It's so nice for all of us. We had such a good time together. One Direction was the best thing that ever happened to us.
''Now I think it's really nice that everyone is getting to go off and write the kind of stuff they'd want to sing.
''Everything is so different and I think that's what's so cool about it. It's so nice to see each other doing so well.''
And the 'Two Ghosts' hitmaker will always be grateful for the support of his loyal fans.
He told Britain's HELLO! magazine: ''It's impossible not to love the people who allow me to work in music.
''It's amazing to have people who want to listen to something you've made. It's the biggest compliment.''
He also slapped a jet-lagged Taylor Hawkins.
The acclaimed performer had just cancelled touring due to a battle with cancer.
Britain's epic 1940 evacuation of Dunkirk has been dramatised on film before, but no one...
It's 1940 and World War II is in full swing. Allied soldiers from Britain, Belgium,...
In one of the biggest military disasters in British history, 400,000 soldiers found themselves stranded...
Filmmaker Spurlock (Super Size Me) is known for his investigative wit, but there's none of...
British pop heartthrobs One Direction became a worldwide sensation when they were thrust together on...
Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson may make up the...
They're the biggest boyband in the world since coming third in the seventh series of...