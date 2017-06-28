Harry Styles' mum has thanked fans for their support following the death of her husband.

The 'Sign of the Times' singer's stepdad, Robin Twist, passed away last week after battling cancer and Anne Twist has now spoken out to express her gratitude at the kind messages of condolence she received.

She tweeted: ''Thank you for all the love and support our family have been given... Robin would be humbled by the love you have all shown. Thank you.''

Following Robin's death, Harry's One Direction bandmates expressed their sadness at the news.

Liam Payne, 23, posted a photo on his Instagram account of Robin and Anne - who married in 2013 after several years together - , as he said his passing marked an ''extremely sad day'' for those who knew him.

He wrote: ''Harry my heart really goes out to you such an extremely sad day for us all who knew Robin. What a kind, gentle and beautiful soul, a true rarity to find in today's world. Sometimes they really do take the best of us far too soon. X (sic)''

Niall Horan, also 23, shared the same photo on his Instagram account in black and white, and wrote: ''very sad to hear about the loss of Robin . For those who had the pleasure of knowing Robin will know that he was the nicest , kindest, most generous , hilariously funny guy you'll have met . He always had a smile on his face even when he was battling the terrible illness . Love ya H . Please give your mum and the rest of the family a massive hug from my family . (sic)''

And 25-year-old Louis Tomlinson took to Twitter to offer his condolences after hearing the sad news.

He tweeted: ''Devastated to hear the news about Robin . He was the such a lovely kind and funny guy. Sending all my love to the whole family.

''You'll be missed mate :( (sic)''