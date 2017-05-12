Harry Styles feels making mistakes is important.

The 23-year-old singer has urged his younger fans to be courageous enough to make errors in their own lives, and has told them that perfection is an unrealistic ambition.

Harry explained: ''To me, the only example to set that's good is being honest. It's not a good example to set to not make any mistakes because I don't think it's realistic.

''I think making mistakes and learning from them is a much better example to set for people. And if I want someone to listen to the album and take away anything from it, it's that if you're trying to do something that you love, you should be yourself, and be honest with it, and not try and hide and allow yourself to be vulnerable.''

Harry said that his self-titled debut album exposes some of his own vulnerabilities.

He told USA Today newspaper: ''A lot of the album is me trying to prove to myself that I can do something, and I obviously hope that people like it.

''But be honest, and be open, and be vulnerable, is something I hope people take from it.''

Harry's album is markedly more mature than the music he was making during his time with One Direction.

But the dark-haired hunk recently insisted he's thankful for his large teenage following.

He reflected: ''Who's to say that young girls who like pop music - short for popular, right? - have worse musical taste than a 30-year-old hipster guy?

''That's not up to you to say. Music is something that's always changing. There's no goal posts. Young girls like the Beatles. You gonna tell me they're not serious? How can you say young girls don't get it?

''They're our future. Our future doctors, lawyers, mothers, presidents, they kind of keep the world going. Teenage-girl fans - they don't lie. If they like you, they're there. They don't act 'too cool.'''