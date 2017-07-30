Harry Styles has made history as the only person ever to have his first album, single and movie debut at number one.

The One Direction star's self-titled debut solo album and single 'Sign of the Times' topped the US Billboard charts when they were released earlier this year, while movie 'Dunkirk' - in which he plays a young soldier - topped the US box office this month.

ET Canada reports that Harry's achievement is the first of its kind.

Meanwhile, down-to-earth Harry, 23, who enjoyed huge success with One Direction before going on to launch a solo music career, recently revealed he found it ''refreshing'' not to be treated differently on the set of 'Dunkirk'.

Harry admitted he ''liked'' the fact director Christopher Nolan had no idea just how famous he is before he was cast in the World War II drama, and he appreciated having the chance to be a part of a team.

Harry said: ''I don't think [my fame] was on [Nolan's] radar at all and I liked it that way.

''I'm a newcomer to this - this has nothing to do with my music career. It felt refreshing just to be a part of the team. I wish I could feel that exact feeling more often.''

And the star insisted working on the film was incredibly different to anything he's done in his career as a member of One Direction or as a solo artist.

He said: ''It's completely different. I enjoy this experience. Going in with nerves was a good thing. It helped that any tension I had personally helped the character a lot.

''[Music and acting] are totally different. I feel very fortunate to get to do what I love to do.

''Now I'm looking forward to exploring something new. There aren't really that many similarities between singing and acting. This was a totally new experience for me.''

Harry enjoyed working on the movie, but is unsure what will be next for him.

He said: ''I haven't really thought about working on something specific. But I do want to keep on doing this. I like it. I'm in a movie with a lot of actors I really admire.

''Just to be involved in the whole process was a great new experience for me.

''When you're growing up everything you experience is important. Finding the things that speak to you is the big thing. That's important to me. It's how I make my decisions.''