Harry Styles feels ''lucky'' if he's inspired any of Taylor Swift's songs.

The 23-year-old singer briefly romanced the 'Shake It Off' singer in 2012 and her tracks 'Out of the Woods' and 'Style' are rumoured to be about their relationship.

While Harry insists he doesn't know if that is the case, he thinks Taylor is a fantastic songwriter and hailed her ''amazing unspoken dialogue'' in the two tracks.

He said: ''I mean, I don't know if they're about me or not but the issue is, she's so good, they're bloody everywhere.

''I write from my experiences; everyone does that. I'm lucky if everything [we went through] helped create those songs. That's what hits your heart. That's the stuff that's hardest to say, and it's the stuff I talk least about. That's the part that's about the two people. I'm never going to tell anybody everything.''

Asked if he told her he admires the songs, he added to Rolling Stone magazine: ''Yes and no. She doesn't need me to tell her they're great. They're great songs ... It's the most amazing unspoken dialogue ever.''

And Harry went on to thank Taylor for ''celebrating'' their time together by writing about their romance as it proves he meant something to her.

Asked if there's anything he wants to say to the 27-year-old beauty now, he said: ''I don't know. Certain things don't work out. There's a lot of things that can be right, and it's still wrong.

''In writing songs about stuff like that, I like tipping a hat to the time together.

''You're celebrating the fact it was powerful and made you feel something, rather than 'This didn't work out, and that's bad.'

''And if you run into that person, maybe it's awkward, maybe you have to get drunk ... but you shared something. Meeting someone new, sharing those experiences, it's the best s**t ever. So thank you.''

The former couple were caught strolling in New York's Central Park by paparazzi photographers on their second date and the 'Sign of the Times' singer admits the attention they received made things even harder and more ''awkward'' than they already were.

He recalled: ''When I see photos from that day, I think, relationships are hard, at any age. And adding in that you don't really understand exactly how it works when you're 18, trying to navigate all that stuff didn't make it easier.

''I mean, you're a little bit awkward to begin with. You're on a date with someone you really like. It should be that simple, right? It was a learning experience for sure. But at the heart of it - I just wanted it to be a normal date.''

Harry admitted one of his own recent relationships has had a huge influence on his upcoming self-titled debut album, though he wouldn't confirm if it was his on/off romance with Kendall Jenner.

He simply said: ''She's a huge part of the album. Sometimes you want to tip the hat, and sometimes you just want to give them the whole cap ... and hope they know it's just for them.''