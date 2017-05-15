Singer-songwriter Harry Styles has confessed that his time in One Direction was ''the best thing'' that's ever happened to him.
Harry Styles admits his time in One Direction was ''the best thing'' that's ever happened to him.
The 23-year-old singer recently released his self-titled solo album and is currently relishing the challenge of establishing himself as an individual artist - yet Harry has nothing but fond memories of his time in the chart-topping band.
He shared: ''The thing that I'm happiest about is that I didn't leave there in a place of, 'I feel so supressed.' I never felt like I was faking it. I really enjoyed it. It's the best thing that ever happened to me.''
Harry starred in the band alongside Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Liam Payne until they announced plans to take a hiatus.
Asked about the prospect of One Direction reuniting, Harry told The Sun newspaper: ''It's something I would never rule out doing. Right now everyone's getting a chance to explore things they want to try and it's really cool to see what they're coming up with when it's just them in a studio writing.''
Harry also refused to rule out the idea of One Direction reuniting as a trio at some stage.
The singer said: ''It's an interesting one. Maybe. I don't think any of us would rule it out.''
But in the more immediate future, Harry is focused on his solo career and has admitted to enjoying writing his own material.
The 'Sign of the Times' hitmaker said: ''I've enjoyed writing a lot and obviously I'm going to go on tour so I'm doing that at least for the next little bit.
''I don't know with timelines. But in general it would be really bad for any of us to say: 'No, I don't want to do that again.'''
The series is one of Netflix's most successful.
The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star loves his onscreen persona.
Drake has teased he is working on new music with recent Instagram post.
In one of the biggest military disasters in British history, 400,000 soldiers found themselves stranded...
It's 1940 and World War II is in full swing. Allied soldiers from Britain, Belgium,...
Filmmaker Spurlock (Super Size Me) is known for his investigative wit, but there's none of...
British pop heartthrobs One Direction became a worldwide sensation when they were thrust together on...
Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson may make up the...
They're the biggest boyband in the world since coming third in the seventh series of...