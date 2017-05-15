Harry Styles admits his time in One Direction was ''the best thing'' that's ever happened to him.

The 23-year-old singer recently released his self-titled solo album and is currently relishing the challenge of establishing himself as an individual artist - yet Harry has nothing but fond memories of his time in the chart-topping band.

He shared: ''The thing that I'm happiest about is that I didn't leave there in a place of, 'I feel so supressed.' I never felt like I was faking it. I really enjoyed it. It's the best thing that ever happened to me.''

Harry starred in the band alongside Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Liam Payne until they announced plans to take a hiatus.

Asked about the prospect of One Direction reuniting, Harry told The Sun newspaper: ''It's something I would never rule out doing. Right now everyone's getting a chance to explore things they want to try and it's really cool to see what they're coming up with when it's just them in a studio writing.''

Harry also refused to rule out the idea of One Direction reuniting as a trio at some stage.

The singer said: ''It's an interesting one. Maybe. I don't think any of us would rule it out.''

But in the more immediate future, Harry is focused on his solo career and has admitted to enjoying writing his own material.

The 'Sign of the Times' hitmaker said: ''I've enjoyed ­writing a lot and obviously I'm going to go on tour so I'm doing that at least for the next little bit.

''I don't know with timelines. But in general it would be really bad for any of us to say: 'No, I don't want to do that again.'''