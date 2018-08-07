Harry Styles lived in an attic for 18 months.

The former One Direction singer - who is worth an estimated £40 million - may have sprawling mansions all over the world but he chose to set up camp in producer Ben Winston's loft conversion for more than a year because he preferred ''family life.''

Danielle Turchiano, from America's Variety magazine, confirmed the revelation, tweeting: ''Harry Styles lived in Ben Winston's attic for 18 months, suburban neighbourhood, no one knew he was there.

''He said living in a quiet 'boring' family environment while undergoing a crazy time in his life helped him and inspired Winston to develop #HappyTogether.''

However, although Ben has confirmed Harry lived with him temporarily, he is adamant that 'Happy Together' is only ''loosely based'' on their time together.

He explained: ''Harry moved in to ours after he lived with the boys. But - let me say again although Harry and I are producing this show together, it is simply loosely inspired by our living situation. NO character and NO stories are based on anything real! (sic)''

'Happy Together' tells the story of Jake and Claire, who are both in their 30s and bored of their lives until a pop star moves in with them and the pair begin to reconnect.

The sitcom will launch in the US in October, but it may not appear in the UK.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old singer has completed his 89-date world tour but it all ended in heartbreak when he split from his girlfriend Camille Rowe after a year of dating.

started dating the blonde beauty, 28, last year after they were introduced to one another through their mutual friend Alexa Chung.

A source said at the time: ''Harry and Camille are in the early stages of dating.

''He's very protective of his relationships so isn't going to want to make a big show of things. They are well suited and seem happy. She's a real star on the rise.''

Within just a few months their relationship has stepped up a notch as Harry decided to take Camille to meet his family - including his sister - over the festive period.

The insider explained: ''Camille's come along at exactly the right point in Harry's life. He's had plenty of fun but seems to be content hanging out with her. They get on great. She's laid back and cool, plus she's been really supportive of his career.

''The relationship is still fairly relaxed, he's hardly at the stage where they see each other every day. But Camille has also bonded with his sister Gemma and best pal Lou Teesdale, which is hugely important to Harry.''

The 'Sign of the Times' singer's relationship with Camille came just one month after he parted ways with food blogger Tess Ward, and the star has previously enjoyed romances with the likes of Taylor Swift and Kendall Jenner.