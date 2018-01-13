Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik will battle it out for British Artist Video Of The Year at the BRIT Awards 2018.

The trio - who found fame in One Direction alongside Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson - have all been nominated for their solo efforts, with Harry getting the nod for 'Sign Of The Times', Malik being rewarded for his Taylor Swift collaboration 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' and Liam in the running for 'Strip That Down' featuring Quavo.

They will compete against Calvin Harris, Clean Bandit, Jonas Blue, Little Mix, Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa and Anne-Marie.

The winner of the British Artist Video award will be decided by the public, with one of the 10 acts eliminated each week until there are only five left on the night of the awards.

The nominees were announced during a special live ITV show 'The BRITs Are Coming', hosted by Emma Willis and Liam performed 'Strip That Down'.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz on the red carpet, he said he is loving solo life and isn't worried about going head-to-head with Harry and Zayn.

He said: ''It's fantastic. I'm extremely happy.

''I love it. We all needed a break, it got a bit crazy at one point.

''Everyone is doing so well, don't fix it if it's not broken. There is always time for us to come back, we have that.''

And he revealed he was thrilled to be nominated in two categories; as he also received a nod for British Single of the Year for 'Strip That Down'.

He said: ''It's really great and there are some great artists in those categories as well. This is where I am from so it it's extra special.''

Speaking after his performance, Liam told Emma he couldn't believe the reaction from the crowd.

He said: ''Thank you so much, you guys were great! I can't believe it I'm so happy. It's crazy, I just can't believe it. Me and Ed, who wrote the song, and the producer Steve Mac were just kind of grooving to it in the studio, I didn't know it would do this.''

Dua Lipa leads the nominations with five, while Ed Sheeran follows with nods in four categories.

J Hus and Rag'n'Bone Man have three each, while there are two nominations each for Stormzy, Loyle Carner, Little Mix and Clean Bandit.

The BRIT Awards 2018 take place at London's O2 Arena on 21 February and will be broadcast live on ITV.

BRIT Awards Nominees 2018

British Album of the Year

Dua Lipa - 'Dua Lipa'

Ed Sheeran - 'Divide'

J Hus - 'Common Sense'

Rag 'n' Bone Man - 'Humour'

Stormzy - 'Gang Signs & Prayer'

British Male Solo Artist

Ed Sheeran

Liam Gallagher

Loyle Carner

Rag'n'Bone Man

Stormzy

British Female Solo Artist

Paloma Faith

Kate Tempest

Jessie Ware

Laura Marling

Dua Lipa

British Group

Wolf Alice

Gorillaz

London Grammar

The XX

Royal Blood

British Breakthrough

Dave

Dua Lipa

J Hus

Loyle Carner

Sampha

Critics' Choice Award

Jorja Smith

British Single of the Year

Liam Payne - 'Strip That Down' featuring Quavo

Jax Jones feat. Raye - 'You Don't Know Me'

Clean Bandit - 'Symphony' featuring Zara Larsson

Rag'n'Bone Man - 'Human'

J HUS - 'Did You See'

Calvin Harris - 'Feels' featuring Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean

Dua Lipa - 'New Rules'

Ed Sheeran - 'Shape of You'

Jonas Blue - 'Mama' featuring William Singe

Little Mix - 'Touch'

British Artist Video

Calvin Harris

Clean Bandit

Jonas Blue

Little Mix

Ed Sheeran

Dua Lipa

Anne-Marie

Liam Payne

Harry Styles

Zayn Malik

International Female Solo Artist

Taylor Swift

Lorde

Bjork

P!nk

Alicia Keys

International Male Solo Artist

Kendrick Lemar

Childish Gambino

Drake

Beck

DJ Khaled

International Group

Foo Fighters

Arcade Fire

LCD Soundsystem

Haim

The Killers