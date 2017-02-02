Harry Styles celebrated his 23rd birthday at a karaoke night in Malibu with friends including Adele, Tommy Lee and Cindy Crawford.
The One Direction hunk was joined at Café Habana in Malibu on Wednesday (01.02.17) evening by a string of pals including Adele, Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee, actor Cuba Gooding Jr., Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber.
A number of the group were downing shots of Rande's own Casamigos Tequila, while 'Hello' hitmaker Adele opted for classic margaritas.
A source told MailOnline: ''Harry seemed to be having a great time with a small group of friends.
''They were doing tequila shots and taking turns on the karaoke all night long.''
At one point, Cuba, 49, took the mic to wish Harry a happy birthday and dedicated his rendition of The Beatles' 'Come Together' to the 'History' singer.
Harry dressed casually for the evening in a printed shirt over a white top and under a black jacket, and was pictured chatting away to two mystery women.
Rocker Tommy later shared a picture of himself and the birthday boy on Instagram.
He wrote alongside the image: ''Happy Bday @harrystyles f***ing rrrrrrright!!! (sic)''
While Harry's One Direction bandmates were not at the bash, they used their Twitter accounts to send their friend birthday messages.
Liam Payne wrote: ''Happy birthday H hope you've had a good one! Much love Payno x (sic)''
Louis Tomlinson posted: ''happy birthday mate! Have a sick night (sic)''
And Niall Horan tweeted: ''happy birthday mate. Have a good day , see ya soon (sic)''
Harry's former bandmate, Zayn Malik, didn't use his social media account to share any well-wishes for the star.
