Harry Styles has teased his hit song 'Adore You' was written about his pet fish.
The 26-year-old singer performed his love song - which famously features a giant fish in the music video - at an intimate concert on Monday (16.03.20), and teased his fans he had written the tune about a fish.
Introducing the song during his NPR Tiny Desk Concert series show, he said: ''The song I'm going to play, it's called 'Adore You'. It's about a fish. I just had this fish, and I just really liked it. That's kind of the whole story behind it.''
The music video sees Harry the musician as the only person living on the fictional Isle of Eroda who can smile.
He is excluded by his peers until he meets a special fishy friend who eventually grows too big for Harry to care for, so the Islanders help him release his friend into the sea.
Harry went on to explain the song is actually about the spark and thrill you experience when you meet someone new.
He continued: ''I guess it's kind of similar in the baseline of 'Watermelon Sugar' in just being about that initial excitement of meeting someone ... You know, just, take me!''
However, after the audience burst into laughter, he regretted his words as he added: ''I'm going to regret saying that now!''
Meanwhile, the former One Direction star admitted he only took a single naked photo for his album 'Fine Line'.
Harry stripped bare and posed next to a giant heart for the sleeve of his second solo album - which was released in December - and he has revealed that it took just one shot to get the nude snap he desired.
Speaking on Australia's 'The Sunday Project', he said: ''We just took the one! Would you believe it.
''There was just one and that was it. The lone nude.''
