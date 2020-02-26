Harry Styles has insisted he's ''okay'' after he was robbed at knifepoint earlier this month.

The 26-year-old singer was reported to have had money stolen from him almost two weeks ago when he was robbed at knifepoint whilst out in London, and he has now said he's doing fine following the attack, which was said at the time to have left him ''shaken''.

When asked how he is doing following the incident during an appearance on the 'Today' show on Wednesday (26.02.20), Harry simply said: ''I'm okay, thanks. Thank you for asking.''

The 'Falling' hitmaker was reported to have been robbed in the Hampstead area on February 14, and whilst Metropolitan Police have confirmed the incident did take place, but did not mention the One Direction star.

In a statement at the time, police said: ''Police are investigating reports of a knifepoint robbery in Hampstead. Officers were contacted on Saturday, 15 February regarding the incident which happened at 23.50hrs on Friday, 14 February. It was reported that a man in his 20s was approached by another man and threatened him with a knife. The victim was not injured however, cash was taken from him. No arrests and enquiries are ongoing.''

And sources claimed the 'Adore You' singer played it ''pretty cool'' when he was robbed.

They said: ''He actually played it pretty cool, quickly giving the assailant cash, keeping himself and the guy calm and getting the situation over with. Understandably though it left him very shaken up afterwards.''

Following the robbery, Harry is believed to have hired Sir Mick Jagger's security guard to keep him safe, especially during the BRIT Awards, which took place just days after the incident.

Another insider said: ''Harry was on great form at the Brits, chatting to everyone and having a great time. But we did notice his bodyguard was with him that evening. That's understandable given that he was mugged so recently and has been the victim of a stalker in the past. Like Mick, he has to take security very seriously. And as Mick is such an idol of his, it makes sense that he would look to him to inspire his choice of staff - as well as his choices of fashion and hairstyles.''