Harry Styles has reportedly introduced his rumoured girlfriend Camille Rowe to his family.

The 23-year-old musician is believed to have been romancing the Victoria's Secret model since July, and it seems their romance is going from strength to strength, as after five months of dating, he has reportedly introduced her to members of his family, including sister Gemma.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Camille's come along at exactly the right point in Harry's life. He's had plenty of fun but seems to be content hanging out with her. They get on great.

''She's laid back and cool, plus she's been really supportive of his career. The relationship is still fairly relaxed, he's hardly at the stage where they see each other every day.

''But Camille has also bonded with his sister Gemma and best pal Lou Teesdale, which is hugely important to Harry.''

It comes after the One Direction star was said to be in the ''early stages'' of a romance with the blonde beauty in July, but already seemed ''besotted'' with his new beau.

An insider said at the time: ''Harry and Camille are in the early stages of dating. He's very protective of his relationships so isn't going to want to make a big show of things. They are well suited and seem happy. She's a real star on the rise. He seems besotted.''

The 'Sign of the Times' singer's relationship with Camille came just one month after he parted ways with food blogger Tess Ward, and the star has previously enjoyed romances with the likes of Taylor Swift and Kendall Jenner.

A source said of his time with Tess: ''Harry and Tess haven't seen each other for a number of weeks. They're both constantly travelling the world. Tess realised she still had feelings for her ex after splitting from him to date Harry and has apologised to him for her romance with the singer. It will take a while for Tess to build back his trust but they have been getting on as normal. She was in London this week and met her ex straight away - they've been inseparable since.''