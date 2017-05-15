British star Harry Styles has revealed he doesn't want to judge his solo career by numbers.
The 23-year-old singer made his name in the chart-topping band One Direction, but now that he's a solo artist, Harry has admitted to redefining his own idea of success.
He shared: ''I subconsciously measured myself by numbers for a few years. I feel it's a good opportunity to have a fresh start from that.
''It feels a bit different. I'm trying to enjoy the moment and not be pressured too much.''
Harry released his self-titled solo album last week and he suggested that regardless of whether it transpires to be a commercial hit, he will always be ''proud'' of the record.
The dark-haired hunk told The Sun newspaper: ''I'm really proud of it. I'm really happy with it. And I love listening to it.''
Harry also revealed that one of his biggest inspirations is fellow Brit Adele, describing the London-born star as ''amazing''.
The 'Sign of the Times' hitmaker said: ''She's just one of those people who leads - she's her own thing and a different level of artist.
''She sets the best example by doing stuff how she wants to do it. I've never really asked her: 'What should I do with this or what should I do with that?'
''But I feel that just watching someone do it their way is really inspiring. I mean, she's amazing.''
Meanwhile, Harry also reiterated his view that Zayn Malik made the correct decision to walk away from One Direction in March 2015.
However, he admitted it was a ''shame'' that Zayn has since spoken negatively about his time in the band.
Harry said: ''It's a shame he felt that way. But I'd never wanna force anyone to do anything they didn't want to do. Life's too short.''
