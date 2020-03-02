Harry Styles thinks he'd be a ''virgin'' if he wasn't a musician, as he thinks it's his music that attracts people to him.
Harry Styles thinks he'd be a ''virgin'' if he wasn't a musician.
The 26-year-old singer has quipped he wouldn't be a sex symbol if it wasn't for his music career - which began in One Direction in 2010, before going solo in 2016 - as he thinks it's his music that attracts people to him.
When asked what he'd be if he wasn't a musician, he joked: ''A virgin''.
Harry's new album 'Fine Line' sees the star navigating ''having sex and feeling sad'', and has said he wrote the tracks during a time of ''self-reflection''.
Speaking to RADIO.com, he said: ''Did I say 'Fine Line' is the sound of a 25 year old navigating having sex and feeling sad? I would probably agree with that. I think I'll look back on the time of making this album as a very fond period of my life. Just because I feel like I learned so much about myself.
''Probably a lot to do with having time to do that, I think. I took a lot longer to make the album. Every album I've made before that was done pretty fast, and this kind of turned into about a year. There was a lot of time sit and think, and a lot of time for self-reflection.''
Meanwhile, the 'Adore You' singer recently confessed he originally wanted to pursue a career is physiotherapy, but turned to music when he was told by a careers advisor at school that there were no jobs in the field.
He explained: ''I think one of the first things to remember is that there's now so many jobs that didn't used to be jobs and I think so many people just get to do what they love and pursue it - and it's kind of easy for me to say as I get to do it.
''If there's not an obvious career around it, I think you can try and find some way that you can make it a career, I guess.
''Like, I always wanted to be a footballer but I wasn't good enough, so I wanted to be a physio, and then we had a career day at school and I got told there were no jobs in physiotherapy so I became a musician instead!''
They might sound like they're from the 70s, but they way they roll is very 2020.
What's new in the music world this week?
'U Kin B the Sun' is an album rich in texture and depth and one that quite obviously, and unapologetically, plays to Frazey Ford's strengths.
Listen to their new single 'Small Change'.
Everything you ever needed to know about Viking metal.
3TEETH hit Leeds for the first time with support from British artist PIG.
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.
Britain's epic 1940 evacuation of Dunkirk has been dramatised on film before, but no one...
It's 1940 and World War II is in full swing. Allied soldiers from Britain, Belgium,...
In one of the biggest military disasters in British history, 400,000 soldiers found themselves stranded...
Filmmaker Spurlock (Super Size Me) is known for his investigative wit, but there's none of...
British pop heartthrobs One Direction became a worldwide sensation when they were thrust together on...
Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson may make up the...
They're the biggest boyband in the world since coming third in the seventh series of...