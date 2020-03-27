Harry Styles wants people to hold on to ''happy moments'' amid the coronavirus pandemic, although he acknowledges the situation is ''really scary''.
The 26-year-old singer has urged people to try and stay positive during the current global health crisis, which has seen millions of people forced to stay at home and self-isolate in an attempt to stop the spread of the respiratory illness.
And although Harry acknowledges the pandemic is ''really scary'', he wants to see people try to ''adjust to the new normal''.
He said: ''I think we're kind of adjusting to the new normal. I think for a lot of people, the reality's setting in ... At first, it's like, 'Oh, we're all in and we get to watch movies and eat burritos,' and live the kind of meme life. And then you speak to people around the world ... it's really scary.''
The 'Adore You' hitmaker insisted that while people are staying at home, calling or FaceTimeing friends is a vital tool in helping to keep spirits high.
He added: ''If you're in your house, you get to remove from it a little bit. But you get that humbling moment where you remember this is a very serious thing. It's important to have conversations with friends, laugh, and have those happy moments right now ... that's the stuff that will get you through everything. It's a time when everyone is on pause and gets to have a minute to reassess.''
Harry has been forced to postpone his upcoming European tour, but says he has been using his time in self-isolation to write new material.
Speaking to Zane Lowe for Apple Music, he said: ''I've been writing so much. I think a lot of powerful music is going to come from that because ultimately you have people who have a need to express themselves through music and writing and film and so many different ways, who are now having a lot of extra time with no distractions ... It gives you an ability to have almost a bird's eye view of the world and your life.''
