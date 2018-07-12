Harry Styles helped a fan come out to her parents during his concert.

The One Direction star was playing a solo show at the SAP Center in San Jose, California on Wednesday night (11.07.18) when he noticed a girl holding a sign in the crowd which caught his eye.

The poster read: ''I'm gonna come out to my parents because of you.''

According to social media posts from fans at the concert, Harry looked at the sign, asked what the mum's name was, and said: ''Tina, she's gay.''

The 'Sign of the Times' hitmaker also made the concert a special -and amusing - one for another member of the audience, as he tried to guess the gender of the pregnant fan's unborn baby.

It is a mystery to everyone, but the 24-year-old singer made a prediction as he led the crowd in a rendition of 'Happy Birthday' after saying: ''Congratulations to Rachel and your son.''

Harry is currently on tour - a run which includes 89 shows across Europe, North America, South America, Australia and Asia - and earlier this month he was honoured with the Best Live Act prize at Nordoff Robbins' O2 Silver Clef Awards.

Andrew Parsons, MD of Ticketmaster UK, says: ''Harry Styles is a global sensation who won the hearts of many in One Direction and continues to do so in his solo career, so it's not surprising that he has earned the title of best live act. It's great to see such support for the British star after his record-breaking debut album and world tour - this award is thoroughly deserved.''