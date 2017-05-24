Harry Styles is ''left with a hole in his heart'' after the suspected terrorist attack in Manchester which killed 22 people and injured 59 others after an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena on Monday (22.05.17).

The former One Direction singer was due on stage in Los Cabos, Mexico, on Tuesday (23.05.17) night, and whilst the star continued with his scheduled performance he decided to play ''small acoustic set'' instead, as he admitted it didn't feel right to celebrate in the wake of the tragic events which had occurred in the city he calls home.

He said on stage in footage recorded by fans: ''I have played some of my favourite shows in Mexico and it felt right to come celebrate with you. But tonight, it doesn't feel like a night to celebrate. Last night there was a tragedy in my home town of Manchester. I am left with a hole in my heart. I went to my first show in that arena and I've have some of my best experiences in my life in Manchester.

''We have a choice every single day that we wake up of what you can put into the world, and I ask you to please choose love every single day. I promise that we will be back very soon to Mexico - we will be back to do a full show. But tonight, if it's okay with you, we're gonna play a small acoustic set. I hope you understand and I hope you will join me in a moment of silence for all the victims and their families.

''Thank you for understanding, I love you very much.''

The 23-year-old singer first commented on the news via Twitter earlier in the day, where he said he was left ''heartbroken''.

He wrote: ''I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight. Sending love to everyone involved. H (sic)''

Meanwhile, Harry's former band mate Niall Horan also paid tribute to the victims on his own Twitter account as he wrote: ''Absolutely Horrendous what happened in Manchester tonight. My thoughts are with the great people of Manchester and also Ari and her team xx (sic)''