Harry Styles had his ears pierced for the Met Gala.

The 'Sign of the Times' hitmaker - who was co-chair of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's 2019 Costume Institute Gala - walked the red carpet in a black Gucci outfit, and his stylist, Harry Lambert, revealed his friend agreed to have a needle put through his lobes when he found the ''perfect final touch'' in the form of pearl jewellery by the fashion house.

Harry told Miss Vogue: ''It was the perfect final touch for the outfit. About four days ago, the day before I left to travel to New York, I was on Gucci's website and saw these pearl earrings.

''Harry and I have discussed previously piercing his ears, and this was the perfect time. I text him and he replied, saying 'Let's do it.'

''Harry has always been keen to experiment with fashion and is never scared to try something new. Over the years we have worked out what he likes and doesn't like. It has been a natural progression of experimentation that has led up to the look and where we are today.''

The 25-year-old singer admitted it was an ''honour'' to have been asked to co-chair fashion's biggest night.

He said: ''It's an honour, it's nice to be here.''

The theme for this year's gala was 'Camp: Notes on Fashion' and Harry - who teamed his black trousers and sheer frilled shirt with high-heeled boots - felt it was important to ''have fun'' with his outfit.

Asked what camp means to him, he told Vogue.com ''I think it's about enjoyment and fun, no judgement, having fun with clothes, I think fashion is supposed to be fun and it's a good time for that right now, people being themselves.''

The former One Direction star walked the red carpet with Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele and his pal was delighted to be by his side.

The designer said: ''It's always beautiful to go to a party with a friend.''