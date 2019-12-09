Harry Styles thinks people shouldn't say 'I love you' unless they really mean it.

The 25-year-old singer has opened up about the importance of honesty and timing, and insisted people shouldn't feel pressured into saying things in a relationship just because ''they feel like they should''.

Speaking on Hits Radio, he said: ''Well don't say it if you don't mean it. Erm, that's relatively obvious but I think some people jump the gun because they feel like they should.

''I don't know , if you want to say it - if you feel it's true, say it, who cares?! Life is too short not to tell someone, too short not to be honest.''

Earlier this year, Harry gave a fan some advice on her love life in a sweet direct message on Twitter.

The user Tisha shared a screenshot of her exchange with the One Direction superstar - which included his verified username in the image - after she reached out about whether or not she should tell a friend she has feelings for him after knowing each other for several years.

She tweeted: ''Mr. Styles gave me a very good advice at 4am at my place. Can't fall back asleep again.

''Thank you from the bottom of my heart @Harry_Styles. I'll do it and let you know how it went. If you ever need someone to talk to, dm me anytime of any day. Thank you again.''

Although a large heart emoji covered up most of Harry's message, the fan revealed her response as she thanked him for taking the time to reply.

She wrote: ''Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your advice sir. If you said so, I'll definitely go for it.

''Thank you so much for your message. I hope your day was good. Goodnight. I'll tell him and let you know how it went.

''And, if you ever need someone to talk to in life, you can always dm me, I'll always be there for you no matter what.''