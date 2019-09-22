Harry Styles gave Liam Gallagher £3,000 worth of the rock star's favourite fish as a gift.

The 25-year-old singer and Liam, 47, are good pals, and as a mark of his affection, Harry treated the former Oasis frontman to more seabass than he could dream of.

Liam shared: ''I was in the studio with Harry ... I f***ing love that geezer.

''I was telling him about when I was in Marks & Spencer and I was getting seabass for a week.

''This little old lady was in there and she was looking at all the seabass. She was about 90. She was taking all the fish. I couldn't have that.''

At the time, Liam thought that Harry had been largely ignoring his story, joking that he was ''just looking at his painted fingernails''.

But, as it transpired, Harry was paying very close attention to the tale.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror newspaper, Liam added: ''Anyway, two days later a big bag of seabass comes to my studio, the door goes, ding dong, and it's three grands worth of seabass.

''It's from Panzer's Deli in St John's Wood. It's top fish. He's gone and got it and hand-­delivered it. We weren't in the studio when he did it, so we got it sent over to the house.

''I love that man but it was too much for our fridge, so I gave it to my brother Paul.''

By contrast, Liam recently slammed his older brother Noel, calling his former Oasis bandmate ''an insecure little idiot''.

The outspoken star - who is involved in a long-running feud with his sibling - said: ''If you look back, there was Paul, the first born, and then Noel arrived, and our mother had eyes only for him.

''And what happens then? Ta-da! Here comes Liam, and becomes the apple of his mother's eye and you come down from her lap, because that had become Liam's place, who takes all the attention. If Noel went to a psychologist he would discover he was an insecure little idiot, he's always jealous of me.''