Harry Styles is reportedly putting his acting career behind him to focus on his music.

The former One Direction singer - who released his debut solo single 'Sign of the Times' earlier this month - might have made his mark on the acting world when he took on a role in the upcoming war film 'Dunkirk', but it has been reported the hunk won't be appearing on the big screen again any time soon as he's ''adamant'' that music is where his passion lies.

A source told the Sunday Mirror: ''Harry has opted to pursue his music career ahead of movies. He's found himself a very wanted man, besieged by leading man role offers worth serious bucks, but he's adamant music is his first love. Harry is setting down a marked to the world as a credible solo star with live shows and hard promo on the road.''

And the 23-year-old musician certainly isn't planning on slowing down, as earlier this week he announced plans to head out on a world tour in support of his self-titled debut solo album, due out next month.

The tour kicks off in San Francisco on September 19, and will see him play 29 shows across the world including two nights at London's Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith on October 29 and 30.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Harry compared releasing his new music to giving birth as he admitted that branching out on his own away from his band mates - Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson - has left him feeling ''vulnerable''.

He recently explained: ''It's very much like giving birth - without the pain, obviously. It was very exciting. It was nerve wracking. Also, very exciting to have a job again.

''But I think honestly, any time you are putting something out that's kind of a piece of you, I guess it's quite a vulnerable feeling. But it is exciting. I like it. And I think that helps in terms of the nerves. I think if I was putting something out that I didn't like, then I'd be much more nervous.''