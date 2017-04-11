Harry Styles felt ''naked'' when he cut his hair for 'Dunkirk'.

The former One Direction singer was known for his long curly locks, and has said his shorter look took some getting used to when he was forced to make the chop for his role as a soldier in the upcoming World War II movie.

Speaking on 'Elvis Duran and the Morning Show' on New York radio station Z100, the 23-year-old singer and actor said: ''I felt very naked. When I first told my parents I was going to be in a World War II film, they thought that I was playing a lady on the train station waving the soldiers off, so we had to make the chop. But it was good! It's very breezy.''

The news comes after 'Dunkirk' director Christopher Nolan recently refused to answer a question regarding Harry - who released his debut solo single 'Sign of the Times' last week - and his locks.

He said when asked if the young star had any concerns about cutting his hair: ''I don't want to get into it.''

Christopher also spoke about why he offered Harry the role, and said the former 'X Factor' contestant beat ''thousands'' of hopeful actors because he had exactly what the casting team were looking for.

He revealed: ''When we put the cast together, we had some established names. But for the guys on the beach, we really wanted young unknowns. He's not that unknown, but he'd never done anything as an actor before. So he auditioned. I auditioned literally thousands of young men with different combinations of young men. And he had it.''

Meanwhile the 46-year-old director previously said the movie - which features an impressive ensemble cast rounded out by the likes of Oscar-winner Mark Rylance, 'Taboo' star Tom Hardy, 'Peaky Blinders' Cillian Murphy and Sir Kenneth Branagh - will transport viewers into the heart of the the British-led rescue mission in 1940 in which 330,000 Allied troops were rescued from the clutches of the Nazis.

He said: ''I wanted to tell the story in the most visceral way possible, I wanted to take that audience and put them on that beach.

''At its heart, it's a survival story. The enemy is closing in on the British on this beach with no escape. I wanted to put the audience in the story.''

'Dunkirk' is scheduled to hit cinemas in July.