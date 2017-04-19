Harry Styles has been accused by fans of ripping off rock band Badfinger with his new solo song 'Ever Since New York'.

The 23-year-old singer's debut single 'Sign Of The Times' has been greeted by underwhelming sales, and Harry's solo career now faces another ''distraction'', with fans claiming the guitar riff used on 'Ever Since New York' is very similar to that featured on the 1971 track 'Baby Blue'.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''This is the last thing Harry needed. His solo launch hasn't quite gone to plan and this is another distraction.

''He takes real pride in his new material and to be accused of nicking a riff will really hurt.''

Meanwhile, Harry - who first rose to prominence as part of One Direction, alongside Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson - recently admitted he understood why Zayn decided to walk away from the band in March 2015.

The 'Pillowtalk' hitmaker confessed he wasn't a fan of the group's music and although Harry thinks it was a ''shame'' Zayn made the comments he did, he can understand why he decided to walk away from the 'Little Things' group.

Harry said: ''I think it's a shame he felt that way.

''But I never wish anything but luck to anyone doing what they love. If you're not enjoying something and need to do something else you absolutely should do that. I'm glad he's doing what he likes and good luck to him.''

And despite the recent launch of his solo career, Harry won't rule out getting back together with Liam, Niall and Louis in the future.

He shared: ''I love the band and would never rule out anything in the future. The band changed my life, gave me everything.''