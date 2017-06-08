Harry Styles has added more dates to his world tour for 2018.

The 'Sign of the Times' hitmaker will now play five UK arena dates with shows at Birmingham Genting Arena, Manchester Arena, Glasgow The SSE Hydro and two nights at The O2, London.

He has added a total of 56 dates around the globe kicking off in March 2018 in Basel, Switzerland and concluding in Los Angeles in July.

The support acts will be Kacey Musgraves (U.S. and Canada), Warpaint (Asia) and Leon Bridges (South America and Mexico), with special guests for Europe and Australia to be announced soon.

It comes after the One Direction star announced MUNA will be joining him on the road.

Harry is ''looking forward'' to having the band - consisting of Katie Gavin, Josette Maskin, and Naomi McPherson - accompany him when he travels around to perform dates in North America and Europe later this year.

Taking to his Twitter account, the 23-year-old hunk recently wrote: ''@whereisMUNA will be joining me on tour this year in North America and Europe. Looking forward to it.''

The band then added a few minutes later: ''We're very happy to be joining this fine gentleman on tour this fall. much love, harry. (sic)''

Harry's tour sold out within minutes of going on sale last month and while he's grateful for the support, he's reassured fans who missed out on tickets this time around that he will be back ''next year'' with another tour.

He said at the time: ''I am overwhelmed, thank you. If I don't get to see you this tour, I'll come back around next year if you'll have me. Love, H. (sic)''