Harry Styles found it ''refreshing'' not to be treated differently on the set of 'Dunkirk'.

The 23-year-old pop star has made his movie debut in the World War II drama and he ''liked'' the fact director Christopher Nolan had no idea just how famous he is before he was cast, and he appreciated having the chance to be a part of a team.

Harry said: ''I don't think [my fame] was on [Nolan's] radar at all and I liked it that way.

''I'm a newcomer to this - this has nothing to do with my music career. It felt refreshing just to be a part of the team. I wish I could feel that exact feeling more often.''

And the 'Sign of the Times' singer insists working on the film was incredibly different to anything he's done in his career as a member of One Direction or as a solo artist.

He told OK! magazine: ''It's completely different. I enjoy this experience. Going in with nerves was a good thing. It helped that any tension I had personally helped the character a lot.

''[Music and acting] are totally different. I feel very fortunate to get to do what I love to do.

''Now I'm looking forward to exploring something new. There aren't really that many similarities between singing and acting. This was a totally new experience for me.''

Harry enjoyed working on the movie, but is unsure what will be next for him.

He said: ''I haven't really thought about working on something specific. But I do want to keep on doing this. I like it. I'm in a movie with a lot of actors I really admire.

''Just to be involved in the whole process was a great new experience for me.

''When you're growing up everything you experience is important. Finding the things that speak to you is the big thing. That's important to me. It's how I make my decisions.''