Harry Styles' first solo tour changed him ''emotionally''.

The 25-year-old singer admitted that seeing how fans reacted to the deeply personal songs he wrote for his self-titled debut record and how they embraced him as a solo performer made him more accepting of himself.

He told Rolling Stone: ''The tour, that affected me deeply. It really changed me emotionally. Having people come to sing the songs. For me the tour was the biggest thing in terms of being more accepting of myself, I think. I kept thinking, 'Oh wow, they really want me to be myself. And be out and do it.' That's the thing I'm most thankful for, of touring. The fans in the room [make] this environment where people come to feel like they can be themselves. There's nothing that makes me feel more myself than to be in this whole room of people. It made me see people want to see me experiment and have fun. Nobody wants to see you fake it.''

And Harry - who has just released his second album 'Fine Line' - revealed that this fan support is what inspired his new single 'Adore You'.

He explained: '''Adore You' is the poppiest song on the album. This time I really felt so much less afraid to write fun pop songs. It had to do with the whole thing of being on tour and feeling accepted. I listen to stuff like Harry Nilsson and Paul Simon and Van Morrison, and I think, well, Van Morrison has 'Brown Eyed Girl' and Nilsson has 'Coconut.' Bowie has 'Let's Dance.' The fun stuff is important.''