Harry Styles' first solo tour changed him ''emotionally'' and inspired the music on his second album.
Harry Styles' first solo tour changed him ''emotionally''.
The 25-year-old singer admitted that seeing how fans reacted to the deeply personal songs he wrote for his self-titled debut record and how they embraced him as a solo performer made him more accepting of himself.
He told Rolling Stone: ''The tour, that affected me deeply. It really changed me emotionally. Having people come to sing the songs. For me the tour was the biggest thing in terms of being more accepting of myself, I think. I kept thinking, 'Oh wow, they really want me to be myself. And be out and do it.' That's the thing I'm most thankful for, of touring. The fans in the room [make] this environment where people come to feel like they can be themselves. There's nothing that makes me feel more myself than to be in this whole room of people. It made me see people want to see me experiment and have fun. Nobody wants to see you fake it.''
And Harry - who has just released his second album 'Fine Line' - revealed that this fan support is what inspired his new single 'Adore You'.
He explained: '''Adore You' is the poppiest song on the album. This time I really felt so much less afraid to write fun pop songs. It had to do with the whole thing of being on tour and feeling accepted. I listen to stuff like Harry Nilsson and Paul Simon and Van Morrison, and I think, well, Van Morrison has 'Brown Eyed Girl' and Nilsson has 'Coconut.' Bowie has 'Let's Dance.' The fun stuff is important.''
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Britain's epic 1940 evacuation of Dunkirk has been dramatised on film before, but no one...
It's 1940 and World War II is in full swing. Allied soldiers from Britain, Belgium,...
In one of the biggest military disasters in British history, 400,000 soldiers found themselves stranded...
Filmmaker Spurlock (Super Size Me) is known for his investigative wit, but there's none of...
British pop heartthrobs One Direction became a worldwide sensation when they were thrust together on...
Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson may make up the...
They're the biggest boyband in the world since coming third in the seventh series of...