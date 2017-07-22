Harry Styles ''didn't know what he was doing'' on the set of 'Dunkirk'.

The One Direction star admits he was nervous when he first stepped on the set of the World War II movie but thinks being ''a little bit nervous'' helped him portray his character.

He said: ''Before filming I watched films like Saving Private Ryan for inspiration. But I kind of went into this with a feeling a bit like I didn't know what I was doing. I kind of wanted to go in that way.

''The young soldiers also didn't have any idea what they faced or what they were getting into. And for me, I think always being a little bit nervous when I was filming helped me. Any tension I felt personally helped the character.''

And the 23-year-old singer admits there was one moment on set where he wanted to give in with the acting and return to singing.

He added: ''My first day was the worst weather we had on the shoot. I thought, 'What am I doing? I want to be back in the studio'. The long days in the water were definitely the most challenging. It's where you end up so exhausted that however much you want to do it, you start to get emotional. And being underwater is just on another level, because you obviously can't breathe.''

Harry also revealed he loved acting in school but shelved the idea to focus on music and confessed he isn't sure what he's going to do next.

He told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''When I was at school I did a lot of acting. I was an attention- seeker and that was the main outlet. I never thought about it after that. I have always felt very lucky to be able to do something that I love with music, and now I feel lucky to do something else I love.

''I haven't really thought too much about what's next - or about a shift. I don't think I ever tried to be that calculated about fractioning my life. I think you just have to do it and take things as they come.''