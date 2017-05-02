Harry Styles has released a new single entitled 'Sweet Creature'.

The former One Direction singer only released his debut solo single 'Sign of the Times' last month, but he's wasted no time in bringing a second track to his fans ahead of his self-titled album, due for release on May 12.

The audio for the acoustic single was posted to the 23-year-old singer's Vevo account on YouTube on Tuesday (02.05.17), and the hunk took to social media shortly afterwards to share the news with his followers.

He wrote on Twitter: ''Sweet Creature is available now. Album is available in ten days. I am available always. Love you. H (sic)''

'Sweet Creature' is the second single taken from Harry's upcoming debut solo album, and will hope to follow the success of lead single 'Sign of the Times' which topped the charts in 84 countries on its day of release.

Meanwhile, Harry - who is the third of his former band mates to release solo material after Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson released the tracks 'This Town' and 'Just Hold On' respectively - recently announced he is set to embark on a world tour later this year, tickets for which go on sale this week.

The 29-date run will see the star take on two performances at London's

Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith on the October 29 and 30.

The show will include songs from his 10-track LP which will also include the tracks 'Meet Me In The Hallway', 'Carolina', 'Two Ghosts', 'Only Angel', 'Kiwi', 'Ever Since New York', 'Woman' and 'From The Dining Table'.

Harry Styles Live On Tour 2017 World Tour Dates:

19/09 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

20/09 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre

25/09 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

26/09 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

28/09 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

30/09 - Boston, MA - Wang Theatre

01/10 - Washington DC - DAR Constitution Hall

04/10 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

05/10 - Upper Darby, PA - Tower Theater

08/10 - Atlanta, GA - Roxy

10/10 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory

11/10 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater

14/10 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

25/10 - Paris, France - L'Olympia

27/10 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium

29/10 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

30/10 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

01/11 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo Manchester

02/11 - Glasgow, UK - SEC Armadillo

05/11 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset

07/11 - Berlin, Germany - Tempodrome

08/11 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

10/11 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

23/11 - Singapore - The Star Theatre

26/11 - Sydney, Australia - Enmore Theatre

30/11 - Australia, Melbourne - Forum Theatre

02/11 - Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena

07/11 - Tokyo, Japan - EX Theater

08/11 - Tokyo, Japan - EX Theater