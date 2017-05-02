Harry Styles has released a new single entitled 'Sweet Creature', just 10 days before the release of his debut solo album.
Harry Styles has released a new single entitled 'Sweet Creature'.
The former One Direction singer only released his debut solo single 'Sign of the Times' last month, but he's wasted no time in bringing a second track to his fans ahead of his self-titled album, due for release on May 12.
The audio for the acoustic single was posted to the 23-year-old singer's Vevo account on YouTube on Tuesday (02.05.17), and the hunk took to social media shortly afterwards to share the news with his followers.
He wrote on Twitter: ''Sweet Creature is available now. Album is available in ten days. I am available always. Love you. H (sic)''
'Sweet Creature' is the second single taken from Harry's upcoming debut solo album, and will hope to follow the success of lead single 'Sign of the Times' which topped the charts in 84 countries on its day of release.
Meanwhile, Harry - who is the third of his former band mates to release solo material after Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson released the tracks 'This Town' and 'Just Hold On' respectively - recently announced he is set to embark on a world tour later this year, tickets for which go on sale this week.
The 29-date run will see the star take on two performances at London's
Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith on the October 29 and 30.
The show will include songs from his 10-track LP which will also include the tracks 'Meet Me In The Hallway', 'Carolina', 'Two Ghosts', 'Only Angel', 'Kiwi', 'Ever Since New York', 'Woman' and 'From The Dining Table'.
Harry Styles Live On Tour 2017 World Tour Dates:
19/09 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
20/09 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre
25/09 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
26/09 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre
28/09 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
30/09 - Boston, MA - Wang Theatre
01/10 - Washington DC - DAR Constitution Hall
04/10 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
05/10 - Upper Darby, PA - Tower Theater
08/10 - Atlanta, GA - Roxy
10/10 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory
11/10 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater
14/10 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre
25/10 - Paris, France - L'Olympia
27/10 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium
29/10 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
30/10 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
01/11 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo Manchester
02/11 - Glasgow, UK - SEC Armadillo
05/11 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset
07/11 - Berlin, Germany - Tempodrome
08/11 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
10/11 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz
23/11 - Singapore - The Star Theatre
26/11 - Sydney, Australia - Enmore Theatre
30/11 - Australia, Melbourne - Forum Theatre
02/11 - Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena
07/11 - Tokyo, Japan - EX Theater
08/11 - Tokyo, Japan - EX Theater
The Stooges frontman Iggy Pop awarded France's 'highest honor'.
Guns N' Roses have grossed $230m from their 'Not In This Lifetime' tour so far.
Ford attributes his career success to films that pass 'from generation to generation'.
It's 1940 and World War II is in full swing. Allied soldiers from Britain, Belgium,...
Filmmaker Spurlock (Super Size Me) is known for his investigative wit, but there's none of...
British pop heartthrobs One Direction became a worldwide sensation when they were thrust together on...
Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson may make up the...
They're the biggest boyband in the world since coming third in the seventh series of...