Harry Styles is unsure whether or not he wants to make any more movies following his debut acting role in 'Dunkirk'.
Harry Styles may retire from acting.
The 23-year-old pop star has received positive reviews for his performance in Christopher Nolan's wartime drama 'Dunkirk' but he is concerned he has already ''peaked too soon'' and wouldn't be able to do better next time.
Speaking at the world premiere of the movie in London's Leicester Square on Thursday (13.07.17) evening, he told reporters: ''I'm thinking what am I doing..
''I feel very lucky to be a part of ['Dunkirk']...
''I'd do this one again but it may be one and done ... I'd do this one again.
''I really enjoyed this. I've peaked too soon! There's nowhere to go.''
Harry was very impressed by the film's director and his attention to detail, even if it did get him into trouble on his first day of filming.
He said: ''When I heard about Chris doing it I was kind of already excited to watch it to be honest and I just wanted to be involved...
''On my first day he told me my laces were tied wrong.''
And that wasn't the only problem the One Direction hunk encountered on his first day.
He said: ''My first day was worst weather day we had!''
The film tells the tale of the rescue of Allied forces during World War II and Harry thinks it was a very ''important'' story.
He said: ''The story is such an important piece of British history ... And I think everyone thought we were making something special.''
Harry was joined at the premiere by a number of his co-stars from the movie, including Sir Kenneth Branagh, Tom Hardy - who was accompanied by his wife Charlotte Riley - Sir Mark Rylance and Cillian Murphy, as well as director Christopher.
Prince Harry was also in attendance and met with both the cast of the film and a group of three war veterans who had been invited to the event.
