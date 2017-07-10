Harry Styles didn't have time to worry about ''anything too personal'' on the set of 'Dunkirk'.

The 23-year-old star makes his long-awaited movie debut in the new Christopher Nolan-directed war drama and Harry has insisted his focus was always on the film's success, rather than what critics would think about his own performance.

He shared: ''I think for me when I first heard, that Chris was making this film, I was kinda already excited to watch it.

''I think it's something I've always been excited for had I had absolutely no involvement, and I think other than the urge to want to get involved in it and try to you know, try to do anything to be a part of it. I can't say I really thought too much other than that about it.''

The One Direction singer revealed he relished the opportunity to work with Christopher, who is widely recognised as one of Hollywood's most talented directors.

And the dark-haired hunk said that he and the movie's star-studded cast, which also includes the likes of Tom Hardy, Sir Kenneth Branagh and Mark Rylance, all worked towards the same goal.

Harry - who released his self-titled debut solo album earlier this year - told Screen Rant: ''I think everyone ... being on Chris' set he's so passionate about it and he's so infectious.

''He creates this environment where everyone, cast, and crew there's one focus, and it's what's doing the best for him and doing the best for the film and making it as good as it could possibly be, and I don't think there's any room to think about anything too personal other than that.

''I feel like everyone has the same goal just to do their part for the film, really.''