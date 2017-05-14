Harry Styles didn't give his One Direction bandmates a preview of his solo album.

The 'Sign of the Times' singer will release his debut LP next week and Niall Horan can't wait to hear the finished record because he's very impressed by the songs that have been made public so far.

Niall said: ''I didn't hear [Harry's music] actually. Harry was working somewhere abroad to do some of the album and he kept it very schtum, but I'm looking forward to hearing the album.

''I'm very happy for him - it's very Harry, that kind of music.''

The 'This Town' singer is proud of all his bandmates and thinks they have been able to carve out distinctive styles for their solo material.

He said: ''I'm delighted [for Harry], he brought two great songs out, and I'm sure Liam [Payne]'s will be coming soon as well, and Louis [Tomlinson] sounds great.

''It's brilliant, we are very much in touch and supportive of each other, so it's all good...

''With One Direction, we all shared the writing and stuff like that. When you listen to certain songs, you can see individual flavours and individual tastes in it, so when it's all yourself, you're a lot more focused on you - it's great.''

Niall is delighted to be releasing his own new single, 'Slow Hands', and hopes the track will attract some new fans.

He told heat magazine: ''I brought out 'This Town' in September so it's been a long time. I've been waiting ages for this one and I'm really looking forward to just getting out and performing it now.

''The pressure is there, you know - you want to please people and, obviously you won't be able to please everyone.

''But it would be nice to bring in some new fans, so I'm looking forward to seeing what happens.''