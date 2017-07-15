Harry Styles didn't have to ''act'' cold while shooting 'Dunkirk'.

The 23-year-old star makes his long-awaited movie debut as Alex in the new Christopher Nolan-directed war drama and, although he worked hard on his acting skills, he has admitted there were some elements of the film he didn't have to put much effort into as he was genuinely freezing when he was standing in the water and was going off real reaction.

He explained: ''The toughest days were the ones in the water. But at least it meant you didn't have to act cold. By making it real and having things blow up around you and stuff, you get those natural reactions.''

The One Direction star - who is exploring other things while his band are on an extended hiatus - recently admitted he didn't have to think about anything ''too personal'' while he was filming.

He said: ''I think for me when I first heard, that Chris was making this film, I was kinda already excited to watch it.

''I think it's something I've always been excited for had I had absolutely no involvement, and I think other than the urge to want to get involved in it and try to you know, try to do anything to be a part of it. I can't say I really thought too much other than that about it.''

The hunk relished the opportunity to work with Christopher, who is widely recognised as one of Hollywood's most talented directors.

And the dark-haired hunk said that he and the movie's star-studded cast, which also includes the likes of Tom Hardy, Sir Kenneth Branagh and Mark Rylance, all worked towards the same goal.

Harry - who released his self-titled debut solo album earlier this year - explained to Empire magazine: ''I think everyone ... being on Chris' set he's so passionate about it and he's so infectious.

''He creates this environment where everyone, cast, and crew there's one focus, and it's what's doing the best for him and doing the best for the film and making it as good as it could possibly be, and I don't think there's any room to think about anything too personal other than that.

''I feel like everyone has the same goal just to do their part for the film, really.''